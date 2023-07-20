Barclays Raises Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $125.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $112.37 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

