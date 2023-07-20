Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 502.13 ($6.57).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDEV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.52) to GBX 501 ($6.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.80) to GBX 545 ($7.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 466 ($6.09) to GBX 392 ($5.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Shore Capital increased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 552 ($7.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 461.05 ($6.03) on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 313 ($4.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 515 ($6.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 450.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 456.67. The company has a market cap of £4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 873.08, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

