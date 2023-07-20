Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Gap Up to $47.85

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.85, but opened at $49.35. Baxter International shares last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 1,607,818 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAX. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Baxter International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.77%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,273,000 after buying an additional 1,142,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 860,805 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Baxter International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,342,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,201,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

