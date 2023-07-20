BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BCB Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ BCBP traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 79,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $214.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BCB Bancorp

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 4,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 606,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,198,561.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 4,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $46,095.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 553,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,189,851.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,642 shares of company stock worth $314,912. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCBP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

