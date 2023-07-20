Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $14.18 Million Stock Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,379,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000,618 shares during the period. MultiPlan makes up 6.8% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.09% of MultiPlan worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,754 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 12,642,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 164,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,572,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,370 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on MultiPlan from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of MPLN opened at $1.97 on Thursday. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company had revenue of $236.59 million during the quarter.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

