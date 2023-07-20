Beach Point Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Beach Point Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,507,621 shares during the period. MFA Financial accounts for about 3.2% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.66% of MFA Financial worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MFA Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 404,416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MFA Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 54,553 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.95. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $13.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -129.63%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

