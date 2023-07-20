Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Down 12.4% in June

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 446,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 1.2 %

BECN traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.