Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:BBH)

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON BBH opened at GBX 153.76 ($2.01) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 156.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £843.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,179.20. Bellevue Healthcare Trust has a one year low of GBX 145.68 ($1.90) and a one year high of GBX 183.23 ($2.40).

Insider Activity at Bellevue Healthcare Trust

In related news, insider Tony Young acquired 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £5,343.89 ($6,987.30). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

