Bend DAO Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $43.11 million and approximately $147,364.99 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

