Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Down 9.1%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 338,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 572% from the average daily volume of 50,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Benton Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$7.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, palladium, and lithium resources. The company's projects include the Far Lake project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; and the Abernethy property located southwest of Kenora, Ontario.

