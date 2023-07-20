Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pendragon (LON:PDG)

Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Pendragon alerts:

Pendragon Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON PDG opened at GBX 17.78 ($0.23) on Thursday. Pendragon has a 52-week low of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.78, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £248.85 million, a P/E ratio of 591.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.93.

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.