Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Up 7.1% in June

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 54,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 779,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of Better Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Better Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BTTX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 155,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Better Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Lifesci Capital lowered Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

