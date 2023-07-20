Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,120,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 59,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hannah Mamuszka purchased 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,999.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bionano Genomics news, CFO Christopher P. Stewart bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hannah Mamuszka bought 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $49,999.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,999.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 130,789 shares of company stock worth $93,100. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. 8,009,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,325,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $189.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.13.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 473.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $6.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Stories

