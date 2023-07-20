BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 25.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,510.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,285 shares of company stock valued at $998,451. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTAI stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,540. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $345.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.85. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

