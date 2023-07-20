Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Target by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

NYSE:TGT opened at $132.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

