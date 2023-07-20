Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 42.7% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 90.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 94.4% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 73,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,805,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $581,287,000 after purchasing an additional 339,898 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 297.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

