Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,958 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period.

Shares of IUS stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $208.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

