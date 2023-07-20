Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Up 30.7% in June

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,060,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 192.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 123.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 4,285.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 42,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ BTBT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 4.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 304.42% and a negative return on equity of 82.71%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Bit Digital will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bit Digital from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.