Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Cap of $239.16 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.66 or 0.00045968 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $239.16 million and $62,932.65 worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00103446 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00027045 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

