Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00105419 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00045386 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00027098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

