BitDAO Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $382,727.52 worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO (BIT) is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization aimed at boosting the decentralized economy. It is collectively owned and managed by its community of BIT token holders, who propose and vote on various matters. BIT tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to submit proposals and vote on issues. They also foster development and adoption of BIT-enabled products. The BitDAO Treasury, using Safe, manages the organization’s assets. The BIT token, modelled on Compound Finance’s COMP token, supports delegated voting and off-chain vote aggregation, with plans for on-chain governance in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

