Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Update

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 521,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $121,543.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,646.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $121,543.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,646.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,474. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,234,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackbaud Stock Down 3.3 %

BLKB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

BLKB stock traded down $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $75.88. 118,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,355. Blackbaud has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $78.71. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $261.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

