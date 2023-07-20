BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $744.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,258. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $684.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $690.01. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

