Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.28.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average is $88.30. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 131.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

