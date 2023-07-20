Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Shares Gap Down to $108.17

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.17, but opened at $104.80. Blackstone shares last traded at $105.17, with a volume of 1,249,670 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

