Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Update

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 480,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 32,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $127,163.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,373,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,842.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 32,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $127,163.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,373,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,842.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 207,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $794,300.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,461,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,503,174.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,018. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 582.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:BLDE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.08. 379,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,114. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

