Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $314.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66.

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 207,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $794,300.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,461,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,503,174.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 32,774 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $127,163.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,373,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,328,842.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,018. Insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

