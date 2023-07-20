Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $85.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Block Trading Down 1.0 %

Block stock opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.38 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,885,216.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,237 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,092,000 after purchasing an additional 256,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,427 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,576,000 after purchasing an additional 189,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

