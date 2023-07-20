BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.88

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.88 and last traded at $96.24, with a volume of 8166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. The company has a market capitalization of $885.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.55). BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.