Blur (BLUR) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. Blur has a market capitalization of $27.63 million and approximately $31.11 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 775,470,508.9421613 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.33299338 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $32,779,737.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

