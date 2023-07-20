BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 64,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,280. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $7.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

