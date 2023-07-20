Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $116.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,845 shares of company stock worth $15,904,637 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

