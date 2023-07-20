BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,848,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,206,841 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.78% of BorgWarner worth $434,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.3 %

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 363,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

