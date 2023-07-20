BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $55.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.93 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,620,000 after purchasing an additional 276,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,258,000 after acquiring an additional 67,706 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 10.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after acquiring an additional 484,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

