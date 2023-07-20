Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.41. 750,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,597,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bowlero to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.34 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 1,325.87% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 8,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $98,584.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,584.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bowlero by 119.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Bowlero by 305.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bowlero by 441.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 143,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Bowlero by 34.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter.

About Bowlero

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.