Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 101,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Boxlight by 792.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boxlight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Boxlight by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Boxlight by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 20,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,951. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boxlight will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

