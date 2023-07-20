Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BAER traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.58. 2,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,431. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

