Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.