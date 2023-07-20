Brokers Issue Forecasts for Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.94.

L opened at C$118.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$118.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$119.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.10. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$105.57 and a 1-year high of C$129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.12 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

