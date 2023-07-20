Brokers Set Expectations for Plug Power Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLUG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Plug Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

