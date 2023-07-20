Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

