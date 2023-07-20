Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $98.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.04 million. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $904.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

BRKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $43,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $123,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,560 over the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 67,582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

