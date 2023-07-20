Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$9.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.38.

BC opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.41. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

