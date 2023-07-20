Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 751 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2,543.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after buying an additional 1,186,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 697.0% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,381,000 after buying an additional 872,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $132,669,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock opened at $359.54 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $361.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.53 and its 200-day moving average is $313.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.33.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

