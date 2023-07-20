Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $1,755,575,000,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IT opened at $367.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $246.65 and a one year high of $377.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.16.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.