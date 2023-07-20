Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,715,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,106,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,090,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,005,000 after purchasing an additional 153,682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,961,000 after buying an additional 343,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after buying an additional 167,806 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

