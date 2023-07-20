Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $166.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.72 and a 200 day moving average of $207.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

