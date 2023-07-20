Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.50.

NYSE LLY opened at $453.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $445.27 and a 200 day moving average of $385.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

