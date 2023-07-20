BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in June

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTBIF opened at $2.55 on Thursday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.