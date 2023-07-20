BTIG Research Raises Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $351.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $328.00 to $351.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PEN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $330.58.

PEN stock opened at $302.36 on Monday. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,889.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total value of $479,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,033,254.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,865. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Penumbra by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $607,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $1,265,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

